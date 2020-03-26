Claiborne Medical Center issues updates

The Claiborne Medical Center is constantly updating its safety measures in the way it now handles hospital and ER visitations due to the novel Coronavirus. The Center has issued the following statement:

We understand you have concerns about coronavirus, and keeping you and your family healthy is your number one priority. If you become ill and need medical care, Claiborne Medical Center will be there to treat you – but we need your help. If you are experiencing fever, coughing or breathing problems and you are coming to Claiborne’s emergency department, please take these steps:

When you come to Claiborne’s emergency department, you will be met at the ED entrance for a quick screening. Once screened, you may be given a mask and asked to wear it while inside the facility. If you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, you will be seen by a medical provider for treatment.

At this time, Claiborne Medical Center is not doing outpatient testing for COVID-19. Please do not come to the ED for testing if you may have been exposed to COVID-19 but have no symptoms. Contact your primary care provider for further instructions.

Entrance restrictions

If you are coming to Claiborne Medical Center as a patient or a guest, please know we have limited our entry into the hospital so that our team is able to screen everyone for travel history, fever or respiratory symptoms. Public access to the hospital is now restricted to the Main Lobby from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. The Emergency Department entrances are open 24/7.

Visitation restrictions and screenings

To ensure the health and safety of our patients and staff, visitors are no longer allowed in the hospital as of March 21, 2020. Exceptions include visiting a loved one for end-of-life care or a visitor vital to the care of the patient. Patients coming for surgery or testing may have one caregiver accompany them.

Contingency preparedness

We understand this is an ever evolving situation and we want to assure you in our readiness should an increase in patient needs occur. To be prepared, we have available a triage tent and personal preparedness equipment (PPE). This tent is currently not in use but is prepped and ready should a need for more capacity arise.

For more information about COVID 19, please visit our website at: www.claibornemedicalcenter.com for a link to a special coronavirus page with current updates, frequently asked questions, information about how to protect yourself and your loved ones and links to trusted resources like the Centers for Disease Control and the Tennessee Department of Health.

Please know we are actively working with local, state and federal agencies to provide our community the best care in response to this evolving situation. Thank you for understanding our new restrictions are in place for the safety of our patients, staff and you. By working together we can help stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives.