Governor Lee’s newest EO changes Tazewell Speedway schedule

Governor Bill Lee’s executive order changed the race schedule once again for Tazewell Speedway and other local race tracks. The open practice session scheduled Saturday May 2 was canceled. On April 28, it seemed that the track had the green light to hold a limited practice session and get the 2020 season underway yet the Governor’s Office released a new Executive Order that continues to prohibit entertainment venues including racetracks from opening.

Tazewell Speedway has to adhere to those guidelines even though they seem to change daily. Tazewell will post any updates as soon as they receive them. Tazewell Speedway wants you to stay safe and support your local businesses that are currently open. Information provided by Tazewell Speedway/Brady Cupp.