Ella Compton fundraising for 2020 seniors

Sophomore to be, Bulldog Ella Compton has decided to fight through the COVID-19 pandemic by designing a shirt to help raise funds for the 2020 Project Graduation.

Compton decided to use her love of art to design a tee shirt to sell with 10 percent of the proceeds going to Claiborne’s Project Graduation.

When asked why she decided to help Compton said this, “2020 has been a crazy year and it’s only June.

I wanted to do a little part in making 2020 a memorable year for the seniors that lost many memories that hopefully I will get to experience in a couple years. Giving to the senior project graduation will hopefully provide something for those that are moving on from high school.

Like most of my friends, I am just hoping to get back to normal. Creativity, art and drawing is the way of starting that for me.”

The prices are 12-14 dollars depending on size and they can be purchased next to Legacy Antiques today, June 2.

You may contact Ella at 865-585-2306.

allen.earl@claiborneprogress,net