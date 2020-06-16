June 16, 2020

Photo gallery: Beeler and Atkins become Pioneers

By Allen Earl

Published 10:18 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Bulldog basketball players, Daniel Atkins and Kade Beeler announced they would be continuing their basketball careers at Tusculum University in a small ceremony at Claiborne High School, June 15.
Here are a few photos from the ceremony, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.

