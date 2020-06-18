Rev. Jerry Ray Peck born September 21, 1949 went home to be with the Lord on June 16th, 2020 at his home. He married the love of his life, Edna D. (Sweet) Peck and spent 49 wonderful years together. Jerry was saved at the age of 11 at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church. He was ordained September 20th, 1980 as a Missionary Baptist Preacher at Chestnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church and preached God’s Word for 43 years. He pastored churches in Claiborne and Union Counties and was known as a man who loved the Lord. He was a member of Taylor’s Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Sharps Chapel, TN. Jerry retired from Bush-line Inc. after working over 40 years in the furniture and mobile home industry.

He loved his children, Deannia Faye Cupp, and Rev. Jerry Ray Peck Jr. He especially cherished his 4 grandchildren, Karson Cupp, Nathaneel Peck, Kole Cupp, and Rachel Peck.

Jerry never met a stranger and loved talking to people, especially about the Lord. He loved to cut up with people and you never knew when he was going to ask a challenging question or write a puzzle on a restaurant napkin.

He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Sam and Martha Lambert, who raised him, brother Arlen Lambert all of Tazewell, TN .

He is survived by his wife Edna D (Sweet) Peck. Daughter Deannia Faye Cupp and son-in-law James of Cumberland County, TN. Son Rev Jerry Ray Peck Jr and daughter-in-law Renee of Willow Spring, NC. 4 grandchildren Karson Cupp, Nathaneel Peck, Kole Cupp, Rachel Peck. Several nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday June 18, 2020 at Coffey Funeral Home. Funeral service wil be 1:00 P.M. Friday June 19, 2020 in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow in the Big Barren “Kettle Holler” Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev.Johnny Meyers, Rev. Danny Goodman, and Rev. Virgil Masingo;

Singers: Glory Bound and Rachel Peck;

Pallbearers: Karson Cupp, Nathaneel Peck, Kole Cupp, Sam Sweet, Ben Baker, Michael Joe Gray, Steve Bonnie.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.