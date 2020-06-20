WSCC reports 1st COVID-19 case

On June 19, Walters State Community College received its first report of a positive COVID-19 case. The individual who self-reported the positive case attended a one-night, non-credit class on Wednesday, June 17, in the college’s Public Safety Building on the Morristown campus.

The college began contacting all of the students in the class on June 19. The college has contacted the Hamblen County Health Department about the case and will follow its recommendations for keeping the campus community safe and healthy.

No other classes have been held in the affected classroom. The classroom will remain closed for the next week while the college conducts a deep cleaning following CDC guidelines.

Walters State has been offering classes online since March. Following CDC guidelines for social distancing and COVID-19 screening, the college recently opened its campuses to small groups of students enrolled in classes that include skills-based labs, such as science, health, and public safety courses. All individuals who visit a Walters State campus or attend a class are required to complete a daily Covid-19 screening, wear a mask while on campus, and follow social distancing measures.