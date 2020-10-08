Robert Frank Evans, 83, of Kingsport, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born August 10, 1936, in Oak Creek, Colorado, he was the son of the late Margaret Poore Evans and John Frank Evans. He grew up in Colorado and Utah before moving to Claiborne County, Tennessee, where he graduated from Claiborne County High School in 1954. He went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1958 and then graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in 1961. Bob, as he was known to his family and friends, began a career with Tennessee Eastman Company in 1962, retiring in 1996 with 34 years of service. He was a faithful member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for 56 years, where he served as a Deacon, R.A. Leader, Boy Scout Leader, and served on the Transportation Committee for more than 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Wendy Pfeifer Evans of Knoxville in 2012.

Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Helen Sharp Evans; sons, Michael F. Evans and wife, Karen of St. Augustine, FL and Russell A. Evans and wife, Loretta of Knoxville; a daughter, Sharon Evans Ervin and husband, Michael of Kingsport; grandchildren, Katie Evans of Jacksonville, FL, Bradley Ervin and wife, Elaine of Knoxville, Shelby Ervin Winkle and husband, Blake and their son, Avett Winkle of Kingsport, Taylor Evans of Melbourne, FL, Emily Ervin Thomas and husband, Coleman of Washington, DC, Seth Evans, Simon Evans and wife, Lauren, all of Knoxville; special family members, Andrew Moore and wife Amanda, and their children, John, Mason, Parker and Brinley of Knoxville; a brother, Donald Evans and wife, Louise of New Tazewell, TN, and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

The funeral service was conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Colonial Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Burton and Rev. Larry Sharp officiating. The service will be live streamed through the church’s facebook page.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Cave Springs Cemetery in Tazewell with Rev. Larry Sharp officiating.

Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Teague’s Sunday School Class, patients and staff at the 1:15 p.m. cardiac rehab class, Glenn Noah, Charles Sorrell, and Bob Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to the Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.

Robert Frank Evans, 83, of Kingsport, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Born August 10, 1936, in Oak Creek, Colorado, he was the son of the late Margaret Poore Evans and John Frank Evans. He grew up in Colorado and Utah before moving to Claiborne County, Tennessee, where he graduated from Claiborne County High School in 1954. He went on to serve his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 until 1958 and then graduated from Lincoln Memorial University in 1961. Bob, as he was known to his family and friends, began a career with Tennessee Eastman Company in 1962, retiring in 1996 with 34 years of service. He was a faithful member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church for 56 years, where he served as a Deacon, R.A. Leader, Boy Scout Leader, and served on the Transportation Committee for more than 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Wendy Pfeifer Evans of Knoxville in 2012.

Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Helen Sharp Evans; sons, Michael F. Evans and wife, Karen of St. Augustine, FL and Russell A. Evans and wife, Loretta of Knoxville; a daughter, Sharon Evans Ervin and husband, Michael of Kingsport; grandchildren, Katie Evans of Jacksonville, FL, Bradley Ervin and wife, Elaine of Knoxville, Shelby Ervin Winkle and husband, Blake and their son, Avett Winkle of Kingsport, Taylor Evans of Melbourne, FL, Emily Ervin Thomas and husband, Coleman of Washington, DC, Seth Evans, Simon Evans and wife, Lauren, all of Knoxville; special family members, Andrew Moore and wife Amanda, and their children, John, Mason, Parker and Brinley of Knoxville; a brother, Donald Evans and wife, Louise of New Tazewell, TN, and a host of cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends.

The funeral service was conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Colonial Heights Baptist Church with Dr. Greg Burton and Rev. Larry Sharp officiating. The service will be live streamed through the church’s facebook page.

Graveside services were at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Cave Springs Cemetery in Tazewell with Rev. Larry Sharp officiating.

Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Teague’s Sunday School Class, patients and staff at the 1:15 p.m. cardiac rehab class, Glenn Noah, Charles Sorrell, and Bob Miller.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorials be made to the Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663.