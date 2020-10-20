Photo gallery: Lady Panthers remain undefeated in route to regional championship game
The Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers put its undefeated season on the line against Polk County, October 20. They jumped ahead early and rolled away to a 8-1 victory placing them in the Regional Championship Game.
Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
Sports
