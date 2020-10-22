Photo gallery: Lady Panthers win regional tournament
Cumberland Gap defeated Oneida October 22 and in the process won the Regional Championship. The final score was 5-1 and that win allows them to host a sectional game Saturday. Here are a few photos, enjoy them and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.
Allen Earl
Sports
