Photo gallery: Bulldogs versus Panthers

The Claiborne Bulldogs hosted Cumberland Gap, October 23. The Panthers were on a three game winning streak and Claiborne wanted to win their eighth game of 2020.

The Panthers dug in and played hard on both sides of the ball but Claiborne was able to put 38 points on the board and the defense pitched a shutout.

The Bulldogs broke the streak winning 38-0 but more importantly tied three other Bulldogs teams with the best ever start.

Here are a few photos from the game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in print.

Allen Earl

Sports