Brenda J. Smith, 73, of Lagro, Indiana, died at 4:40 am, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Indiana University Medical Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was born November 3, 1946 in McRoberts, Kentucky, to Guy F. and Oma (Coots) Hollon.

Brenda married JD Smith in Clintwood, Virginia on December 18, 1976; he died February 6, 2010. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, playing Yahtzee, and spending time with her family. Brenda lived in Lagro the past 5 years, coming from Tazewell, Tennessee.

She is survived by three children, Sue Combs of Florida, Angie Sadler and Carl “Ray” (Cynthia) Smith, both of Lagro, 16 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, son, Robert Dean Smith, two daughters, Janie Marie Keck and Kathy Lynn Niverson, and her sister, Barbara Varney.

Friends may call 5-7 pm Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Ave. Wabash. Funeral services will be at Coffey Mortuary, 937 Broad Street, Tazwell, Tennessee.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements