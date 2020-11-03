Patricia “Patti” Chumley Smith, 77

Patricia “Patti” Chumley Smith age 77 of Harrogate, TN was born August 9, 1943 and passed on October 24, 2020 at her home. She was a lifelong member of Gap Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She was a devoted Daughter, Mother and Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father, Haynes Chumley and Sister-in-law, Susan Chumley.

She is survived by her Mother: Bessie Chumley; Children: Bobby Smith and Kathy Butcher;

Grandchildren: Ashley Lambert & Nathan Smith;

Brothers: Dennis (Katie) Chumley; Danny (Debra) Chumley;

Nieces & Nephews: Candace, Daniel, Griffin (Gina), Graham (Paige): Great Nieces and Nephews: Hayes, Syler, Hylan, Gabby & Graceson and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be 11:00 A. M. Tuesday October 27, 2020 at the Chumley Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice in memory of Patricia “Patti” Chumley Smith.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements