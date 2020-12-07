Give the gift of Tennessee history this Christmas

This holiday season, give the history lover or proud Tennessean on your list the Tennessee State Capitol: A Tennessee Treasure, a new coffee-table style book created by the Tennessee State Library and Archives and published by the Secretary of State.



“Our office was proud to publish this book that tells the story of Tennessee’s grandest and most iconic state building, the seat of our state government,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “This fascinating book with engaging stories, beautiful photos and little-known facts makes a perfect gift for the holidays.”



Using stunning contemporary and historical photographs, maps, architectural schematics and more, the author, Dr. Wayne Moore, former Assistant State Archivist, weaves the Capitol’s story into a compelling narrative. Many of the photos and documents featured in the book came from the Library and Archives’ collection.



“Tennessee is fortunate to have one of the most awe-inspiringly beautiful and historic state capitols,” said State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill. “This book gives readers a better understanding of the history and architectural genius behind this true Tennessee treasure.”



This book chronicles the stories of the fascinating characters involved with the Capitol through the years, including William Strickland, a renowned but aging Philadelphia architect who designed the building and is entombed in its stone walls. The book also features original drawings of Civil War-era Nashville and the Capitol from a recently conserved scrapbook compiled by former State Librarian and Archivist Mary Daniel Moore.



Purchase your copy of Tennessee State Capitol: A Tennessee Treasure for $29.50 plus tax and shipping at sos.tn.gov/tncapitolbook. A limited number of copies are available for sale at the Library and Archives. Please call 615-741-2764 for more information.



For more information about the Tennessee State Library and Archives, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla.