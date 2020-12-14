Bulldogs fall at Grainger, 83-39

The Claiborne Bulldogs’ boys’ basketball team rolled over Clinch Mountain and down into Grainger County to try to take a win from the Grizzlies. Instead of stealing a win they battled COVID-19 tracing, and the Grizzlies.

Claiborne went in without the majority of its starting lineup but had to play the game, and the Bulldogs’ reserves learned more about themselves and what was needed for them to keep improving.

Grainger outscored the Bulldogs 15-7 during the opening period and 24-14 in the second to lead 39-21 at the half.

Ethan Cupp did the bulk of the work for Claiborne as he led the team at the half and finished the game with 21 points.

His great game wasn’t enough and Grainger won comfortably, 83-39.

George Smith had six points, Jimmy Del Ervin had five, Tyler Myatt had four, Stephen Thomas had two, and Seth Morelock had one point.

Leading the Grizzlies in scoring were Tristan Warfield with 19 and Emmanuel Atkins with 13 points.

Bulldogs head coach Corey McGinnis spoke about the adversity his team is dealing with this season.

“It’s a tough place to play at, especially when you are still missing players and having limited practice. We will be at full strength this Friday except for one player, but when we start next semester we should be full strength,” McGinnis said.