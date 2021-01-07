Maude DeBusk, 98, of Rose Hill, VA passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Claiborne County Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A native of Rose Hill, she was born on October 4, 1922 to the late Steve and Nannie Loftice Pace. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester “Spike” DeBusk, her brother, Herman Pace, and her two sisters, Virgie “Doll” Hounshell and Opal Daniels.

Maude is survived by her son, Autrey O.V. “Pete” DeBusk and his wife Cindi; seven grandchildren, Brian C. DeBusk, Dena DeBusk, Adam DeBusk and wife Stephanie, Sarah DeBusk and fiancé Lane Lee, Nicole DeBusk, Marcinda Asburry and husband Adam, and Madison Gobbell and husband Jack; nine great-grandchildren, Robert DeBusk, Lauren DeBusk, Michael DeBusk, London DeBusk, Henry DeBusk, Autry DeBusk, Everett Mae DeBusk, Lillian DeBusk and Levi Asburry; and special family members, the late Jack Dean and wife Cindy, Fred McCurry and wife Donna, Geraldine Dean, Christine Dean, Joshua McCurry and wife Lindsey, Riley McCurry, Dylan McCurry, Jason McCurry and wife Amy, Jacob McCurry, Ken Marcum, Kenneth Loftice, Jerry Loftice and Phillip Cheek.

A private graveside service will be held in the DeBusk Family Cemetery.

Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the DeBusk family.