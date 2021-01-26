Grand Jury indicts dentist on sex charge

Dr. Melvin Donesky, 61, has been booked into the Claiborne County Jail for allegedly sexually harassing one of his employees. The Claiborne County Grand Jury handed down the True Bill earlier today after hearing evidence from agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Donesky was picked up this afternoon by Tazewell Police Dept. officers and TBI agents. He is officially charged with sexual battery.

The Claiborne Progress is following this story and will have more as new information becomes available.