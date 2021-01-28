Grand Jury returns 26 count true bill for alleged sex crimes

A Tazewell man was arrested earlier today (Jan. 28) on a total 26 counts of alleged sexually-related crimes perpetrated against a minor female.

Harry Cooper, 69, was indicted by the Claiborne County Grand Jury for 8 counts of rape, 8 counts of sexual battery, 8 counts of incest and one count each of assault and the continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The true bill alleges incidents spanning some four years beginning on Sept. 5, 2016 through Sept. 10, 2020.

Cooper is currently lodged in the Claiborne County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate there was enough evidence to warrant the grand jury sending the case to trial.

The Claiborne Progress is following this story and will have more as new information is released.