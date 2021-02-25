TBI looking for person of interest in active Claiborne County case
Do you recognize this woman?
Authorities believe she may have information that could be helpful in an active Claiborne County investigation.
If you can help identify this individual, please call the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 423-626-3385 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
