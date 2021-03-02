Clarified girls battle Lady Blue Devils

The first game on the girls side of the bracket during the 7-8 grade Claiborne County tournament featured the Lady Eagles of Clarified and the Soldier’s Memorial Middle School Lady Blue Devils.

The Lady Blue Devils started quickly with a 16 point first period and the Lady Eagles put six up.

Going into the second, the score was 16-6 with S.M.M.S. looking to add to their lead.

At the half, the Lady Blue Devils had extended their lead to 26-6.

S.M.M.S. added to their lead in the third and led 37-6.

The Lady Eagles stayed active and kept battling but at the final buzzer the Lady Blue Devils had won 41-9.

Leading the Lady Blue Devils was Channing Buis with 18. Katie Hicks had eight, Carlie LaPrade had four along with Gracie Eldridge, Daisey Bailey and Jassilyn Robbins had two each.

Clarified was led by Katelyn Templin with five, Haven Tolliver and Destiny Hamblin both finished with two.

Video: Katelin Templin hits a basket for Clairfield

By ALLEN EARL

