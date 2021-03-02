Lady Indians defeat Red Devils 21-5, Video included

The second game of the Claiborne County middle school tournament, day two, featured the Lady Indians of Powell Valley battling the Midway Lady Red Devils.

In a strange first period there was no scoring by either team. The officials even made the comment that they had not ever seen a period in which neither team scored.

The teams moved into the second period and the scoring finally began. At the half it was Powell Valley holding a 10-2 advantage that didn’t feel safe.

The Lady Indians edged away and led after three periods, 14-2.

At the final buzzer Powell Valley had secured a convincing 21-5 win.

Powell Valley was led by Zoey Nelson with nine, Chrissa Gibson with six, Kayla Satkowski had four and Jazzmin Daverney had two.

Midway was led by Jayden Meyers with five.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net