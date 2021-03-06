Kenneth Dale Ellis, 59

Kenneth Dale Ellis, ‘Papaw Hot Dog’, age 59, gained his entrance to Heaven on March 2, 2021 after succumbing to an illness. He fought a long, courageous battle. Kenneth loved fishing and racing, he also enjoyed joking with everyone he could. The biggest joys in his life were his grandchildren.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his son Jimmy Joe Ellis, father Jimmy Ellis, maternal grandparents William and Missouri Ramsey, paternal grandparents Joe and Ivy Ellis, uncles Claude Ramsey, Clyde Ramsey, and Kyle Ellis, aunts Loucilla Ramsey, Sherry Jones, Peggy Cheek

and many other family.

He is survived by Deborah (Neal) Ellis, fur babies Abbie and Halley Jo, of the home.

Son Christopher Ellis and wife Samantha

Grandchildren Abel, Penelope, Lori, and Baby Ellis (October 2021)

Mother Birdie (Ellis) Parkey

Brothers Jimmy Junior (Eve) Ellis, Adam (Laura) Ellis, and Steven Ellis

Sister Connie Ellis

Special Nephew Adam Ramsey

As well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

