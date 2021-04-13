Your latest area church events

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all church events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

APRIL 18

Liberty Baptist Church will be holding its monthly singing on April 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Dennis Buchanan, song leader; Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, pastor.

APRIL 24

The Mobile Lifehouse will be holding a free mobile food pantry sponsored by Second Harvest Food Bank on April 24, beginning at 8 a.m. while supplies last. The Pantry will be located at Jefferson Middle School and will be held as a drive-thru pick up. Clothing, toiletries and school supplies will also be collected during this event. For more info, go to: www.themobilelifehouse.weebly.com.

The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

Scott Cemetery is in need of funds for upkeep. If you have loved ones buried there, please send donations to the Scott Cemetery account, c/o Commercial Bank in Harrogate, TN.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Stand in the Gap S.T.A.R.T. Support Transition & Recovery Training meets every Tuesday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell with Pastor James Shoffner of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church of Harrogate. For more info, call 423-300-1302.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell.

Bible Study offered on the Last Days

Living Hope Church in Harrogate is offering a Bible study called “History Last Chapter.” The study will cover what the Bible has to say about the Last Days. Topics covered: The Social and Political atmosphere in the Last Days, the Rapture of the Church, the Coming of the Anti-Christ, the Seven Year Tribulation and Second Coming of Jesus. Times and Location: Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 347 Shawanee Rd. Pastor, Gary Dodson

THE FOLLOWING LIST OF CHURCH EVENTS ARE TENTATIVE AT THIS TIME, DUE TO COVID-19. SOME MAY BE HOLDING DRIVE-IN CHURCH OR ONLINE SERVICES. YOU MAY CALL YOUR PASTOR OR CHURCH SECRETARY FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Woods Cosby Cemetery is in need of funds for upkeep. If you have loved ones buried there, please send donations to the Woods Cosby Cemetery Fund c/o the Commerical Bank in Tazewell, TN or to Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd; Tazewell, TN 37879. We appreciate your help.

Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is in need of donations. Please send them to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Road, Speedwell, TN 37870.

Speedwell Church of God services are held on Sundays, beginning at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Tuesdays, beginning at 7 p.m. The church is located at 345 Carr Gap Road in Speedwell, TN. Brother Daniel Ellison, pastor

Leatherwood Baptist Church will be holding their monthly singing every 2nd Sunday night of the month, beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor, Timothy Sharp; choir director, David Snow.

Leatherwood Baptist Church holds its regular services every Sunday morning with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening services each 2nd and 4th Sunday night beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor Rev. Timothy Sharp. Song director David Snow.

Pinnacle View Primitive Baptist Church: There is singing, fellowship every third Saturday at 6 p.m. The church is located on Lothbury Ave., Middlesboro, across from Food City.

First Baptist Church of New Tazewell is now open for Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening services are not currently held. For more info, call: 423-626-5401. Bill Duncan, pastor.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1250 Pine Hill Road in Tazewell, meets Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Monthly singing first Saturday at 6 p.m. Only King James Version Bible used. Everyone welcome to worship. Mail correspondence to: Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Sarah Mayfield, Church Clerk, 1250 Pine Hill Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.

Big Springs Primitive Baptist Church, located at 155 Lone Mountain Road in Tazewell, will have a singing on the second Saturday of each month at 6:30 p.m. Various singers will be featured, and everyone is welcome. Pastor, David Adkins.

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.