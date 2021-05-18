MEDIC to hold blood drive at Food City

The MEDIC Regional Blood Center Mobile bus will be at the Tazewell Food City on May 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with its “Parrot Head Party Blood Drive.” Donors receive a free tee with coupons for $5 off at Salsarita’s and a free appetizer at Texas Roadhouse.

All donors will be entered to win a 2-night stay at the Margaritaville Resort in Pigeon Forge.

Appointments are preferred but all walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment log onto: www.tndonor.org or call 865-524-3074.

Donors are required to wear a mask or other facial covering.

Food City is located at 1410 N. Broad St.