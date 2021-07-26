Harold R. Thacker, 85

Harold R. Thacker, age 85, of Tazewell, Tennessee, was born January 29, 1936, and died on July 22, 2021, at Claiborne Health and Rehab Center. He was saved at a young age, and served in the US Army stationed in South Korea from 1956 to 1958. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Hamie Warf Thacker, his parents, John W. Thacker and Dovie Peace Thacker, brothers, Eugene Thacker, Glenn Thacker, and Riley ‘R.C.’ Thacker, an infant sister, Joyce Thacker, step-mother, Maggie Bryant Thacker, step-son, James Warf, and sister-in-laws, Martha Thacker and Catherine Thacker.

Harold is survived by his sister June Blandin and husband Richard Blandin, brother Don Thacker and wife Naomi Thacker, sister-in-law Brenda Thacker, and step-grandsons who he helped raise Tony Warf and Adam Warf, along with several other step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday July 25, 2021 from 1 until 2 PM, with the funeral to follow at 2 PM, in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel, in New Tazewell, TN, with the Rev. Bobby Partin and the Rev. Wilbur Guy officiating. Music by Tony Bryant. Burial to follow in the Birch Cemetery in New Tazewell. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.