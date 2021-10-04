Lois H. Simpson, 90

Lois H. Simpson, age 90, of Tazewell, TN was born May 31, 1931, and passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Claiborne County Hospital. Lois was a homemaker and was of the Pentecostal faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years Larkin Simpson, parents Jay Hunley and Anna Will, two sons Joe White of Virginia and Donald White of Springfield Ohio. Son-in-law Jimmy Brimm of Tazewell TN.

She is survived by her daughter Dorothy D. Brimm. Grandchildren Sandra Parks of TN, Ernie Dunn of Colorado, Danny White of Ohio, Brian White of Ohio, D.J. White of Ohio, Joe White of Virginia, Dylan White of Virginia. Special great granddaughter Brooklyn Dunn. Great granddaughters Megan Parker and Tiffany Parker. 19 other great grandchildren and many great great grandchildren. Special friends would include Adam and Etta Brock and daughter-in-law Sue White. Family will receive friends Saturday October 2nd. Visitation will begin at 11 AM until 1 PM. After visitation the funeral will proceed at 1 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell TN. Burial will be at Irish Memorial Gardens in Tazewell TN.

Officiating: Kenneth Mullins

Singers Etta Brock and Rose Brock

Pallbearers: Joe White, Dylan White, Phillip Parker, Danny White, Brian White, and D.J. White

She will be greatly missed and loved.

