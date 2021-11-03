Katherine Louise Cain Wise, 99

Katherine Louise Cain Wise was born November 6, 1921 to Robert Morris Cain and Mary A. Gary Cain in Redfield, Iowa. In 1934 she, along with her parents and sister, Roberta C. Hinton, moved to Morganfield, KY. Katherine married Noel V. Wise, Sr. on November 6, 1940-her 19th birthday. Their first child, Robert Charles, arrived December 1941, followed by Noel Vincent Wise, Jr. in October 1949 and in December 1961, Barbara Ann (Messamore.)

Katherine Cain Wise passed away on October 29, 2021 one week prior to her 100th Birthday at the Ridgeview Terrace Nursing Home in Rutledge, TN where she received loving care. Previously she lived in Paducah, KY.

Katherine was employed in a variety of businesses, beginning at her father’s pharmacy; then Camp Breckenridge in Morganfield, KY; the Courier-Press, Evansville, IN; the Dawson Springs, KY Progress; and for 16 years, a teller at Commercial Bank of Dawson Springs. In 1961, she was employed as reservation clerk at Pennyrile State Park, Dawson Springs, where she was later promoted to Business Manager and then Park Manager. Katherine transferred to Kenlake in 1981, retiring as Business Manager in 1987.

Katherine is survived by Robert (Bob) C. (Bettyann) Wise, Noel V. (Vince) Wise and Barbara Ann Wise Messamore (Reuben); grandchildren, Mark Wise, Melissa Green, Lee Wise, and Matthew Messamore; five great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; sister, Roberta C. Hinton; husband, Noel V. Wise, Sr.; brother-in-law, Keith Hinton; and daughter-in-law, Virginia A. Wise.

Katherine attended St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Paducah, KY; volunteered at Lourdes (Mercy Health) Hospital; was a Kentucky Colonel, and a member of the Kentucky Dogwood Good Sams Camping Club. She was honored by the “Friends of Pennyrile” to have a lighted “Snowflake” installed outside the lodge during the Christmas holiday season.

Visitation for Katherine Louise Wise will be Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour at 1:00 PM at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, KY with Father David Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs, KY. Active Pallbearers include Shawn Watts, Jim Hillerich, Allen Green, Matthew Messamore, Charles Clements and Joe Allen. Honorary Pallbearers include Steve Wise, Randall Young, Mark Wise, Don Inglis, Chris Smiley and Lee Wise.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to St. Thomas More, Lourdes Volunteers, or charity of your choice.