Sexton accepts criminal plea agreements

Judge Shayne Sexton accepted several plea agreements during sessions in Claiborne Criminal Court, including one for Edward Mangles, 40, on one count of child abuse and neglect.

Mangles was sentenced to two years TDOC supervised probation. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and will continue under unsupervised probation once found fully compliant.

Dallon Hobock, 35, charged with one count of vehicular assault, was sentenced to six years TDOC supervised probation. Hobock must pay at least $50 per month in court costs and was ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. He is to have no contact with his victim.

Christopher Pittman, 54, charged with one count of reckless aggravated assault, was sentenced to two years at 30 percent confinement. Pittman was given credit for 34 days of jail time already served.

Hubert Hill, 34, charged with one count of reckless aggravated assault, was sentenced to three years at 30 percent confinement. Hill was given credit for 34 days of jail time already served. Restitution will be determined during a hearing on Jan. 24. He is ordered to have no contact with his victim.

Elizabeth Walker, 28, charged with one count each of aggravated assault and evading arrest, was sentenced to four years at 30 percent. Walker was given credit for jail time served between June 16 and Nov. 8.

Donna Oliverio, 55, was charged with two counts each of driving under the influence and theft under $1,000 and one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of methamphetamine. Oliverio was sentenced to four years TDOC supervision with 40 days confinement. She was given credit for 36 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs including fines totaling $3,450. Oliverio also forfeits $150 to the Economic Crime Fund. She must complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel and is barred from the New Tazewell Walmart and Dollar Tree stores. Her driver’s license is revoked for one year.

Rodrick Brown, 20, was charged with one count of possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell. Brown was sentenced to eight years at 30 percent confinement. She was given credit for any jail time served from April 29 to Nov. 8.

Johnathan Green, 26, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation. Green must pay at least $100 per month in court costs including a $350 fine. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once all monetary obligations are met.