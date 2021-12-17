Claiborne deputy involved in pursuit of Georgia fugitive

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Detective Eric Fraley of the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a short pursuit with a black Mitsubishi Eclipse in the area of Upper Caney Valley and State Highway 33 in Claiborne County. The fleeing vehicle was operated by Justin Anthony Trent, 38, of Sneedville. During the stop, Detective Fraley discovered that Trent was wanted out of Whitfield County in Georgia on the charge of Violation of Probation/Parole stemming from Possession of Methamphetamine. Trent was taken into custody and is currently being housed at the Claiborne County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.