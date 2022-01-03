Gregory Wayne Hurst, 54

Gregory Wayne Hurst, age 54, of Tazewell, TN passed away at his home on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Greg was saved by the grace of God. Greg was loved by many and lived his life to the fullest.

He is survived by his daughter Sarah Hurst, mother Joyce Hurst, sister Kim Hurst, nephew Justin Duncan (Nikki), nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his father Hollis Hurst, grandparents Naomi and Porter Hurst, grandfather Charlie Hurst and Grandmother Eliza Lakins

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Caney Valley Church Youth Group c/o Sandra Bundren 162 Junior Hurst Lane Tazewell TN 37879.

The family will receive friends Sunday January 2, 2022 from 11 AM until 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

Officiating: Rev. Kenny Trent

Singers: Jesse Watson, Jarod Glass, and Mike Brock

Pallbearers: Justin Duncan, Randal Wilder, David Jones, Tedd Stone, Jarod Glass, Mike Brock, Sam Duncan, and Jesse Watson

Honorary Pallbearers: Steve ‘Keno’ Robinson, Jason Miracle, Randy Morris