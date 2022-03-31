Athene Cardwell Lane Roberts, 94

Athene Cardwell Lane Roberts of Lone Mountain, age 94, departed this life March 23, 2022 at Claiborne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Athene was born February 27, 1928. She was an active member of Lone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church and attended as long as she was able. She and her first husband, Frank, owned and operated Frank Lane’s Store for 40 years and she was Officer-in-Charge of Lone Mountain Post Office for ten years. She was preceded in death by her parents, S.M. and Dora Cardwell; five sisters and six brothers; two husbands, Frank Lane and Cecil Roberts; and one stepson, Kenneth Roberts. She is survived by two children, Pat Lane of Tazewell, TN and Judith Ferri (Tom) of Fairbanks, AK; two stepsons, Steve and Sandy Roberts of Dallas, TX; two grandchildren, Anna Ferri, Las Vegas, NV and James Ferri of Fairbanks, AK; two step-granddaughters and two step-grandsons of Dallas, TX; and several nieces and nephews; a host of other relatives and friends; and pet, Tom. Special thanks to Bobbie McClellan, niece, Benny Mae Mills, Dorsie Trew, Sheena Carpenter, Owen and Helen Jo Payne, and Bill and Judy Maulding, for their care and friendship; and to Pastor Lawrence Fultz and the congregation of the Lone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church for their fellowship. Also, thanks to the staff of Claiborne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their caring service and support. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church or the Claiborne Animal Shelter. Graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery on Saturday, April 2nd, 2022 at 11 AM. Family will be receiving friends at Coffey Funeral Home at 10 AM prior to the service. Pastor Lawrence Fultz, officiating and members of the Lone Mountain Missionary Baptist Church serving at pallbearers.