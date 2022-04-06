‘Claiborne library, you’ve got friends’

The Claiborne County Public Library is about to learn just what having friends is all about. A group of county residents are going the extra mile to buddy up via the creation of a local chapter of Friends of the Library.

These organizations consist of volunteer groups that support public libraries in much the same way as public schools are helped by partnering with the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA).

Friends of Tennessee Libraries, which is the state level organization, provides the requirements and guidelines that volunteers must adhere to in order to become an official group.

The Claiborne County Public Library will host the first official membership drive during its Spring Book Sale slated for the week of May 2 through May 7. A Facebook page has been built for those interested in keeping up with the local Friends chapter. Simply ‘like’ the page to see announcements about upcoming events.

The group is striving to meet its goals by helping with special events and programs while promoting the value of reading and literacy – generally making the library shine as the valuable tool it is for young and old alike.

One-hundred percent of the funds generated from the collected membership dues are added to any donations and proceeds from fundraisers to benefit the library and its programs.

The public may contribute to the cause by joining and paying an annual membership fee. Senior/student fees are $5 each per year. An individual may join with a $20 yearly fee. Families can become a member with a $30 each per year fee while individual businesses may join for an annual fee of $50 each.

Anyone can become a lifetime member by paying a one-time $200 membership fee.

Members are not required to join in any activities, meaning members can be as involved as little or as much as they choose.

The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library is tasked with overseeing all things library via its board of officers which meets once a month inside the facility. Everyone is welcome to attend these monthly meetings.

Individuals may join the organization during the weeklong Library Spring Book Sale. Just look for the Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library table while perusing the items available for purchase.