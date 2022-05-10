Masks now optional at Covenant Health hospitals

Effective May 9, masks are now optional at all Covenant Health hospitals, Peninsula, and ambulatory care sites for patients and visitors. Staff will still be required to wear masks when they are caring for patients requiring infection control practices, including patients who have COVID-19, or if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone is welcome to wear a mask if they choose to do so, and patients can ask their direct care providers to wear masks if the patient prefers. More information about the updated guidelines is available at CovenantHealth.com.

A spokesperson says the hospitals will continue to monitor data related to COVID-19 and will adapt policies as necessary going forward.

Covenant Health, Peninsula and the ambulatory care sites want to assure patients and families that its hospitals, emergency departments and clinics are safe and ready to provide the excellent care the community has come to expect from Covenant and its member organizations. If you are experiencing a serious medical condition or life-threatening emergency, please don’t hesitate to come to the hospital emergency department(s) for care.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for everyone – healthcare workers, patients and communities. The spokesperson says your continued patience and support is greatly appreciated and extends gratitude for the cards, letters, gifts, food, flowers, prayers and words of thanks and kindness that the facilities have received over the past two years.

