Roger William Seabolt, 77

Roger William Seabolt, age 77, of Tazewell, TN passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2022.

Roger was born February 18,1945 in Harlan, KY. He was the son of the late Henry Seabolt and Cassie (Dodd) Morin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Retha Gibson, brother Ronnie Seabolt and his cousin Raymond Scott who he thought of like a brother. Sisters-in-law Sarah Harlan and Garnet Scott.

Roger was a retired truck driver for CMT (formerly Kincaid Coal Company). He was known as “Slewfoot” by his fellow drivers. He was a member and Deacon of Wolfenbarger Chapel Baptist Church. He was also an avid farmer and good neighbor to all.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sue (Bledsoe) Seabolt, daughter and son-in-law Sherri and Jeff Gibson of Tazewell, TN. Sisters Wanda McAfee of New Tazewell, TN, Shelia (Larry) Wilson of Middlesboro, KY, Donna Miracle of Tazewell, TN. Brother Gary Seabolt of Tazewell, TN. Brothers-in-law Russell Gibson and Gene Bledsoe of Tazewell, TN, and Bill (Nora) Bledsoe of Moundsville, WV. Uncle Lester Seabolt of Pekin, IN, and Aunt Zelma McMillin of Louisville, KY. Special cousin Betty Wolfe of Tazewell, TN. Many nieces and nephews he loved as his own as well as a host of relatives and friends. Last but not least his chocolate lab buddy, Harley Tucker.

The family received friends Wednesday May 18, 2022 from 4 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service was held Thursday May 19, 2022 at 1 PM in the Seabolt-Wolfe Cemetery.

Officiating: Paul Gilbert Jr. and L.J. Ellis

Singers: April Gilbert and Paul Gilbert Jr.

Pallbearers: Zach Sberna, Shannon Bledsoe, Bill Bledsoe Sr., David Bledsoe, Jordan Scott, Jerry Ramsey, and Storm Ramsey

Honorary Pallbearers: Raymond Scott Jr., Billy Bledsoe Jr., Gene Bledsoe, David Gilbert, and Fred Lane