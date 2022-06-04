McNabb Jail to Work Program opens doors

The McNabb Center is set to officially cut the ribbon on the Claiborne County Jail to Work Program on June 10 as it opens the doors at 2 p.m. The Center provides a plethora of services including rehab, therapy, substance use treatment and life skills to female inmates who are housed in the new facility. These women are required to achieve gainful employment and pay restitution once graduated from the 8 to 12 week program as they transition back into the community.

Keynote speakers will include Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks, McNabb Center President Mona Blanton-Kitts and Diversion/Re-Entry Co-Occurring Services Coordinator Raneika Greenlee.

The new facility is located at 385 Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell, in the metal building nearby the Claiborne Justice Center.

The McNabb Center is the region’s leading nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, social and victim services. By focusing on an individual’s “Well Mind, Well Being,” the organization provides a quality and compassionate approach to care from infancy through adulthood. Since 1948, the Center has proudly served individuals with the most needs and fewest resources. Today, the McNabb Center delivers support to more than 36,750 people throughout East Tennessee each year. For more information, visit www.mcnabbcenter.org or call 1-800-255-9711.