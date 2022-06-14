Claude W. McVey, Jr. 90

Claude W. McVey, Jr., who professed to be a “short timer” after bypass surgery when he was 69, passed away at 90 years 5 months and 25 days, on June 10, 2022, at the University of Kentucky hospice care unit in Lexington, KY. Mr. McVey was born in Clairborne County, TN on January 15, 1932. He was the son of the late Claude W. and Juanita Roark McVey Sr. He was predeceased by his lovely wife Betty Mae Coffee McVey on Dec. 4, 2017. Claude Was raised in the Methodist faith.

Mr. McVey was a successful salesman and retired as District Manager for Western and Southern Life Insurance. Raised in a strong Christian family he enjoyed boating, fishing and gardening. He is survived by two sons, Terry (Nancy May) McVey and Rick (Susan) McVey, both of Lexington; four grandchildren, Clair (German) Carmona, Taylor Dale McVey, David Roark McVey and Tanner (Madison) McVey and one great granddaughter, Cecilia Michelle Carmona. He is survived by two sisters, Mabel McVey Powell of Delphi, IN, Nell McVey Hart of Lafayette, IN. He was preceded in death by a brother Alonzo Paul McVey and a sister Helen McVey Stanifer.

Visitation was 11:00 am – 12:30 pm before the funeral. Services were held at 12:30 pm, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY by Rev. Jon Hall. Burial followed at the Blue Grass Memorial Gardens, Harrodsburg Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, 15120 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693.