It’s election time; do you know what your candidates think?

As a service to our readers, the Claiborne Progress is collecting answers from a short survey aimed at those candidates running for offices inside the county. The survey contains four questions that will give residents a better idea of just what the candidates think.

Following are the answers as submitted by Randall Smith, who is running for the Claiborne County Mayor’s seat against incumbent Joe Brooks and hopefuls Brent Clark, Jack Daniels and Charles Dean Miracle.

I was born in Kentucky and moved to Tennessee in 1984. My father bought Tazewell Auto Parts and I ran it for him from 1984-1988. In 1988, he decided he was ready to retire, so my wife and I bought the business from him and I continued to service our community. I then started O.T.’S Frame & Body Shop. I sold it in 2016.

I graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1983 with a degree in Business Administration. I married Portia Fortner in 1986. We have two sons, Chandler and Corbett. We also have two grandchildren, Hayden and Eli. I’m a Gideon as we as a deacon at Cedar Grove Baptist. I am college educated and have owned two successful businesses in Tazewell; Tazewell Auto Parts and O.T.’S Frame& Body Shop. I don’t think any other candidate has a resume like that.

I feel like the Mayor should run The County like a business. Therefore, I think I would be the best candidate for the office. In this Mayoral election, the most pressing issue is discord between the Mayor and the Commissioners. Elected officials need to win back the confidence of their constituents. There were a lot of promises made in the last election that never came to fruition.

I will work with all Commissioners on behalf of the County. I will apply for all grants available from the State to meet the needs of the County. I will recruit all new companies to our County and get more sales tax in our coffers.

I will not waste any money, especially taxpayer’s hard earned dollars.

Our cities have zoning, and I will not vote for rural zoning. We have a County that attracts people to our rivers and lakes. We need to make our County more appealing, aesthetically as well as recreationally.

I ask for your vote and support in the upcoming election. Thank you.

