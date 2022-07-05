Firefighter dies directing traffic

The South Claiborne Volunteer Fire Department is minus one firefighter today. Roger Estes, 77, of New Tazewell was directing traffic on Monday along Hwy. 33 south when he was struck and killed by a southbound vehicle.

Estes was one of several area department volunteers who were redirecting traffic around a 4th of July event.

Charges are currently pending for the 47-year-old male driver of the vehicle who reportedly hit Estes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.