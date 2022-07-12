Area Happenings: the who, what, where and when of Claiborne County

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

ONGOING THROUGH JULY 17

•Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair will be held July 8 through July 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The event will include old favorites and new acts. Free hands-on crafts for kids and live daily music shows. Tickets available at both entrances to the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Adults $10; children under 17 years of age admitted free with paid adult. Multi-day pass included free with photo ID presented at the office. For more info, call: 865-436-7479 or log onto: www.craftmenfair.com/july-fair.

JULY 15

•The Economic Community Development/Industrial Development Board will meet on July 15 at noon at The Olde Town Grill. Special guests: Kenny Smith and Claiborne County Manufacturers Association.

JULY 18-22

•Liberty Missionary Baptist Church Vacation Bible School “All in for Jesus” will be held July 18-22 beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. The meeting to assign classes will be held on July 17 at 6:30 p.m. All is welcome to join. Joey Branham, Bible School director, Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, pastor

JULY 25

•The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly board of directors meeting on July 25, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office, 420 Straight Creek Rd.

JULY 28

•Powell Valley Electric Cooperative Customer Appreciation Day will be held on July 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Tazewell Office located at 420 Straight Creek Rd. Hotdogs and other refreshments will be served.

JULY 29

•Central View American Christian Church will host a singing on July 29 beginning at 7 p.m. Pastor Jerry Epperson invites everyone to attend.

AUG. 6 (deadline July 24)

•The Powell Valley High School Class of 1958 and all other alumni will hold its Reunion on Aug. 6 beginning at noon at Shelley Belle Restaurant on the Powell River in Harrogate. We must have a headcount so contact Betty Jo Pittman at: 865-933-8943 or, email: goforitbj@yahoo.com no later than July 24.

•New Tazewell Park Swimming Pool will open this year. No one under the age of 13 is allowed without an adult present. Pool Parties and swimming lessons will be available. Admission is $5 per person. For more info, call: 423-626-8450.

•Claiborne County Office on Aging: Need help? Are you 60 or older? Do you know a senior who is isolated and may need assistance? Call Tammy Austin, director, at: 865-599-1496 – your resource for all aging and disability programs.

•Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

•Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

•Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

•Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.

Ongoing through AUG. 3

•The Claiborne Library is partnering with the U.T. Extension Office to present a 6-week program beginning on June 29 called Adventures in the Kitchen. For more info, Call: 423-626-5414 or log onto the Library Facebook page.

Now-AUG.27

•Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will conduct WMA user compliance checkpoints on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area including the New River, Royal Blue, Sundquist and Ed Carter units during the 2022 calendar year. The checkpoints will include, but are not limited to, the following dates: March 19, April 10 & 30, May 21, 28, 29 & 30, June 11 & 19, July 2, 3, 4, 23 & 31, Aug. 14 & 27. Checkpoints will be conducted both day and night. Please report violations to 800-831-1174.

•Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

•The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

• SHILOH Recovery & G.L.O.S.S. have banded together to help those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organizations offer those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organizations are currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly, rehab advocate at: 606-449-1679 or Samantha Davis, CPRS behavioral health tech at: 865-256-1616.

•Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.