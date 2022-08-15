Students can vote in Tennessee mock election

NEWS RELEASE

Students across Tennessee can make their voice heard in the gubernatorial race between Republican incumbent Bill Lee and Democrat nominee Jason Brantley Martin in the Secretary of State’s 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election this fall.

“The mock election allows students to see firsthand how we, as Tennesseans, select our elected officials,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “By participating, I hope students will feel prepared to vote and be inspired to be civically engaged adults.”

The Tennessee Student Mock Election is a non-partisan, educational experience that gives students a chance to learn how elected officials are selected. All Tennessee students in Pre-K through 12th grade from public, private or home school associations are welcome to participate.

Registration is now open for the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election. Schools can begin reporting their mock election results on Oct. 19, the first day of Tennessee’s early voting period. The final day to submit results is Nov. 1.

The Secretary of State’s office will provide participating schools with printable mock ballots, which students can use to vote in the gubernatorial race. Schools will also receive “I Voted” stickers and a Tennessee Student Mock Election “I Voted” sign they can use for photos and on social media.

To help schools incorporate civic engagement and citizenship into their curriculum, the Secretary of State’s office offers free lesson plans and resources created by Tennessee teachers. The lesson plans and resources are available on their website, sos.tn.gov/civics/lessonplans.

The Secretary of State’s office launched the Tennessee Student Mock Election during the 2016 presidential election. More than 37,000 students from 262 schools participated in the most recent mock election held during the 2020 presidential election.

For more information about the 2022 Tennessee Student Mock Election and the Secretary of State’s other civic engagement initiatives, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.