Mr. Woodrow Wilson Davis, 97

Mr. Woodrow Wilson Davis, age 97 of Tazewell, TN passed away August 21, 2022 after a short battle with Covid. He was born February 13, 1925. He was saved at an early age and was a lifelong member of Cedar Flat Missionary Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his: Parents: Grover and Laura Davis Brothers: Paul and Walter Davis

Sister: Ethel McDaniel Barnard He is survived by his: Wife: Imogene (Shockley) Davis of 67 years

Son: Larry Davis He was laid to rest in the Wilson Cemetery. A Graveside service will be held at a later date.

