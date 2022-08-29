Claiborne opens season with win at Union County

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

The Claiborne High School Bulldogs started their 2022 football season with a 38-12 win Friday at Union County. The Patriots were hosting Claiborne during their home opener and their fans were ready to go. The Patriot fans at David Coppock field saw their team touch the ball two times on offense early and both times it was one-play touchdowns.

The Bulldogs didn’t panic but slowly and methodically marched down the field and scored their first touchdown on a Landon Poore run. The two-point conversion attempt failed but Claiborne had some momentum.

Austin Murrell scored the Bulldogs second TD of the night and Josh Bolden completed the two-point conversion and gave the visiting Bulldogs a two-point lead; their first lead of the night.

Lightning struck moments later when Bolden went 53 yards setting up a Poore touchdown reception. Isiah Gerrells ran in the two-point conversion and gave the Bulldogs a 22-12 lead. The Patriots turned the ball over on downs as the half was ending and Claiborne took the 10-point lead into the locker-room with a kneel down.

After both bands had played, the teams took the field for the second half. Cole Jones ripped down the sideline 63 yards for another Bulldogs score. Landon Poore ran in the two-point conversion changing the scoreboard to 30-12.

The Claiborne defense had completely settled down following the two early mistakes and were playing lights out. Gerrells set up another score with a 37-yard quarterback rush up the middle and it was capped off by a Murrell touchdown. Gerrells ran in from the right side for the two-point conversion to give the visiting team a final score of 38-12.