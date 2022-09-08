Lady Panthers cruise to victory over Morristown East

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Cumberland Gap defeated Morristown East 8-1 on the soccer pitch. Gracyn Raby kicked in the first goal of the night and set the tone with her pressure defense. Allyson Brock had one assist, Brianna Goins had a hat trick (three goals) and one assist. Carlie Napier kicked in one goal, Aly Ramsey had two goals and two assists. Abby Welch had a single assist, Alana Stallworth had one goal.