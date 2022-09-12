Northview proves to be too much for Claiborne

ALLEN EARL

Claiborne County Sports Zone

Northview Academy scored early and often, beating visiting Claiborne 70-35 on Friday in Kodak.

Northview scored on its opening possession and added another touchdown after a Claiborne fumble after the ensuing kickoff for an early 14-0 lead and never looked back.

Claiborne needed to respond in order to stay in the game and a late hit on the return allowed them good field position on their 49 yard line. Josh Bolton broke loose and went 51 yards for the touchdown. Following the point after the score was 14-7.

Claiborne’s Cole Jones broke a 67 yard TD run on the first play of the second quarter to close the gap to 28-13, but Northview returned the kickoff for a touchdown, expanding the lead to 35-13.

Jones then broke off another long run, this time for 80 yards, to pull Claiborne within 49-35.