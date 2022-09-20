Graham family makes donation to LMU

NEWS RELEASE

Douglas and Judy Graham, of Ewing, Virginia, have established the Graham Family Endowed Scholarship at Lincoln Memorial University. The scholarship will provide financial support for students from Lee County, Virginia.

“Douglas and Judy Graham have been long standing members of the LMU community. They are active and involved across the University in areas including athletics, performing arts and music as well as academic programs,” LMU President Clayton Hess said. “LMU is fortunate that community members like the Grahams recognize the impact that our institution has on the area. The Graham Family Endowed Scholarship will open doors for future students from Lee County, Virginia and the surrounding areas to build their own LMU legacy in the fields of veterinary medicine, nursing, osteopathic medicine and dentistry. I have no doubt that this generous act by Douglas and Judy will improve life for our region for generations to come.”

If no applicants from Lee County are eligible, the scholarship will be open to students from Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky with a demonstrated financial need. Recipients will be chosen from the fields of veterinary medicine, nursing, osteopathic medicine and dentistry. They must maintain a grade point average as defined by the program standard.

“LMU is so valuable to our region,” said Douglas Graham. “We are honored to be able to give this gift to the University.”

Group of people in front of fireplace.The Grahams established the Graham Family Endowed Scholarship with an initial gift of $250,000. An endowed gift to LMU is intended to permanently support a program chosen by the donor. The funds are invested, and an endowment fund can grow and provide support for its designated purpose in perpetuity.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.