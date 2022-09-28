Hancock sweeps Claiborne County volleyball

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

The Claiborne County volleyball team lost in straight sets to Hancock County 24-26, 21-25 and 16-25 on Tuesday in he Lady Bulldogs volleyball team hosted Hancock County, September 27.

Claiborne jumped ahead 4-1 in game 1, but Hancock quickly tied the game and went ahead by two then pushed on out to lead 13-9. The Lady Bulldogs rallied back to tie set one at 15 and again at 18.

Claiborne pulled out to a 12-9 lead in game 2 before falling.

During set three, Hancock went to their bench heavy, and Claiborne kept the pace up until a run by the Lady Indians put them out front by two. Claiborne tied it at 11 and went ahead by two at 13-11. Unforced errors allowed the visiting team to move out to a six-point advantage.