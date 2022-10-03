Mr. Charles “Bud” Chadwell, passed away Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Bud was born January 16, 1935 to H. R. and Hallie Chadwell in Hagan, VA.

He is preceded in death by his:

Parents: H.R. & Hallie Chadwell

Brother: J.B. Chadwell

Brother & Sister-in-law: Don and Ruth Surber

Brother-in-law: James W. Wright

Family friend Anna Byrd Williams

He is survived by his:

Wife: Wilma Surber Chadwell of 66 years

Sisters-in-law: Margie Chadwell Tate, Linda Surber Wright

Foster Brother-in-law: Marion Williams

Long time special friend: Frank Tolliver

Buds brother and sister-in-law Don and Ruth Surber had six wonderful children, David, Brenda, Lisa, Susan, Sandy, and Pam whom he loved as his own.

Bud received his Doctorate in Pharmacy at the University of Tennessee Memphis and was associated with Cunningham Drug Co, New Tazewell, TN for over 50 years.

He was interested in City Government serving as a New Tazewell City Councilman for 6 years going on to become the New Tazewell Mayor for 37 years.

He was a member and faithful supporter of the New Tazewell United Methodist Church.

Flowers are beautiful – but a monetary gift in Buds memory to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children would be beneficial to children in need.

Graveside Services will be Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11AM in the Fairview Cemetery.

Rev. Bill Duncan will be officiating.