UT holds open basketball scrimmages Saturday

Tennessee fans spending their Saturday on campus in preparation for the sold-out football game against Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET) are invited to attend open basketball practices for the Vols and Lady Vols.

The Lady Vols will scrimmage at Thompson-Boling Arena from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The men’s team will immediately follow by scrimmaging from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fans are welcome to attend both sessions.

Football gameday parking permits are required for lots on and around campus Saturday.

Fans may enter Thompson-Boling Arena from Gate D, located on the facility’s northeast side, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Fans are asked to sit in sections 100-109 in the arena’s lower-north side and are not permitted on floor level.

Restrooms along the north side of the arena concourse, between sections 101-107, will be open.