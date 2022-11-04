Robert S. Shipley, 78 Published 11:43 am Friday, November 4, 2022

Robert S. Shipley, age 78, was born September 30, 1944 and passed away on Thursday November 3, 2022 at Tri-State Nursing Home after a brief illness.

He was saved at a young age at Mayes Chapel Church and was a member of Duncan Chapel Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Cecil (Arnold) Shipley; brothers Sam Shipley, Carl Shipley, and Doug Shipley; sister Ann LeTellier; sister-in-law Margaret (Doug) Shipley and June (Carl) Shipley. Brother-in-law James (Ruby) Minton

He is survived by his daughter Leigh Ann Shipley Yount. Sister Ruby (James) Minton of Monroe MI. Nephews Bill (Vannah) Shipley, Jim (Melanie) Shipley, Rick (Mona) Shipley, and Mike Shipley. Nieces Lavonda (Steve) Walker, Beth (Dan) Hugueley, Becky (Mark) Leach. Several great nephews and nieces, other family and friends.

Receiving of friends will be Sunday November 6, 2022 from 5 – 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral services will be held Monday November 7, 2022 at 10 AM in the chapel with Rev. Tommy Louthan presiding.

Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Pallbearers are Samuel Shipley, Mark Leach, Dan Hugueley, Jim Shipley, Bill Shipley, and Rick Shipley

Honorary Pallbearers Glen Cupp, Mike Hansard, Troy Duncan, Jimmy Bell, Randall Meyers, and Larry Keck

Special thanks to Suncrest Home Health, Suncrest Hospice and Tri-State Nursing Home Staff. With deepest love and gratitude to Bob’s caregiver Kaylee Sutton and her son Mason.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Shipley family.