Christmas at Wilderness Road State Park Published 2:14 pm Tuesday, November 22, 2022

JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

Celebrate Christmas with a host of various activities at Wilderness Road State Park in Ewing, Virginia.

Frontier Christmas will be celebrated Dec. 3, from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Martin’s Station fort. The event will including gathering by a fire with singing 18th century Christmas songs, hot apple cider and gingersnaps.

In the Karlan Mansion Christmas trees decorated by individuals, families, churches and local businesses can be viewed Nov. 25-27, Dec. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18. The Friday and Saturday viewings are from 4 to 8 p.m. with Sunday afternoons from 1 to 5 p.m.

On Nov. 26, there will be a Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” showing in the Karlan mansion to entertain children and Disney fans of all ages. Other Saturday evenings will have one of Santa’s elves, the Grinch and the last Saturday evening Santa and Mrs. Claus are expected to be there to greet children.

“Last year there were more than 50 beautifully and imaginatively decorated trees,” said Francis Inwood, historical re-enactor and Appalachian storyteller who frequents the Historic Martin’s Station for their many events.

Guests will be able to experience Christmas at the Karlan Mansion and browse trees uniquely decorated by the local community while enjoying classic holiday music.

The Wilderness Road State Park offers picnicking, hiking, and nature and living history programs. Visitors can enjoy the visitor center, home to a theater showing an award-winning docudrama, “Wilderness Road, Spirit of a Nation.” The center also has a frontier museum and a gift shop with unique regional gifts. The park features the reconstructed Martin’s Station, an outdoor living history museum depicting life on Virginia’s 1775 frontier, picnic shelters, 100-seat amphitheater, nature play-scape, ADA-certified playground, sand volleyball court and horseshoe pits.

For more information, call 276-445-3065.