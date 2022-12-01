Foster to guide Lady Dogs in 2022-23 season Published 5:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

Claiborne coach Kris Foster becomes the third coach for the Lady Bulldogs in the last four year and hopes for brighter things this season.

“This season, our goal is to put a good product out on the court. There will be many adjustments that the older players will have to make,” said Foster. I am the third coach in four years for these seniors.

“It may take a bit to get everyone on the same page, but we will continue to work toward that goal. We are getting back into some fundamentals that have been lost along the way.”

The seniors for the Lady Bulldogs this season will include Addie Brooks, Emma Myatt, Hannah Fugate, Taylor Presnell and Jordan Fultz.

“I have great senior leadership. A great group of girls,” said Foster. “They have been adapting to our new coaching staff and taking everything in stride. Of course, they have a familiar face with (assistant coach) Robert Estep.

“The seniors have welcomed our big class of freshmen and have been mentoring them,” she added.

The junior class includes Genesis Bailey, Ily Bussell, Allie Jones, Carley Hall and Maddie Ferguson.

Allie and Ily will be seeing a lot of the court this season. Unfortunately, we will probably be out-sized by most of our opponents. For what we lack in size, we make up for with heart and hustle.”

Claiborne has a pair of sophomores on the team. Channing Buis and Katie Hicks could see playing time for the Lady Bulldogs.

The freshman class will include: Avalynn Cook, Katelyn Bray, Jacey Ferguson, Emily Buchanan, Hope Cole, Jaylen Pressnell, Layla Arnwine, Chloe Cupp, Carlie Laprade, Graci Cupp, Lindsey Posey and Jossilyn Robbins.

“We have a large group of freshmen, so the rebuilding process will begin with them,” said Foster. “This class is eager to learn and very coachable. I’m looking forward to seeing where we can take them these next few years.

“Jeff Sorke has taken the junior varsity coaching role and is doing a great job with them,” she added.

“I’m hoping we will at least be as competitive as last year when it comes to district play,” said Foster. “I think we may surprise some as well.”

Claiborne’s district teams are Grainer, Greenville, Cherokee and Cocke County.

The Lady Bulldogs are playing in the Grainger Thanksgiving Tournament this week.

Claiborne will visit Union County on Nov. 29 and have its home opener on Dec. 1 against Gibbs.

CLAIBORNE GIRLS ROSTER

No. Name Pos. Grade

1 Addie Brooks F Sr.

5 Emma Myatt F Sr.

22 Taylor Presnell G Sr.

25 Hannah Fugate F Sr.

34 Jordan Fultz F Sr.

3 Carley Hall F Jr.

4 Genesis Bailey F Jr.

12 Ily Bussell G Jr.

15 Maddie Ferguson G Jr.

23 Allie Jones G Jr.

30 Channing Buis G So.

44 Katie Hicks C So.

Head coach:

Kris Foster

Assistant coaches:

Robert Estep, Jeff Sorke

CLAIBORNE GIRLS SCHEDULE

11/10 Panorama @ CGHS A

11/12 Gibbs Play Day (2 V/1 JV game) A

11/15 Campbell County Scrimmage A

11/21 Grainger Thanksgiving Tourn v Washburn A

11/23 Grainger Thanksgiving Tourn v Hancock A

11/29 Union County A

12/1 Gibbs H

12/2 Hancock County (4 games) H

12/6 Greeneville (4 games) A

12/9 Cherokee (4 games) H

12/13 Cosby A

12/16 Cumberland Gap (4 games) H

12/17 Bell County Pride of the Mountain A

12/19 Lee HS Farmers & Miners Classic A

12/20 Lee HS Farmers & Miners Classic A

1/6 Cumberland Gap (4 games) A

1/10 Grainger (4 games) A

/13 Cocke County (4 games) H

1/16 Hancock County (4 games) A

1/17 Cosby H

1/23 Gibbs A

1/24 Greeneville (4 games) H

1/27 Cherokee (4 games) A

1/31 Grainger (4 games) H

2/3 Cocke County (4 games) A

2/10 Union County H